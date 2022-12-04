Attorneys for 2 indicted staffers from Judge Hidalgo's office claim they're innocent after court appearances

Alex Triantaphyllis, Wallis Nader and Aaron Dunn appeared in court on charges of misuse of official information and tampering with a government record.

HOUSTON — Three indicted senior staffers from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's office made their first court appearances Tuesday morning.

All three face felony charges of misuse of official information and tampering with a government record.

Triantaphyllis is currently Hidalgo's chief of staff. Nader currently serves as policy director and Dunn is a former staffer.

"After listening to the prosecutor's rendering of probable cause, I'm really, really curious to see how in the world they're going to prove this case," attorney said. "I represent an innocent man, and we look forward to fighting it." Dunn's attorney said after the hearing.

"There has been no wrongdoing here. We're glad to be in a fair and objective forum, finally," Triantaphyllis' attorney said.

KHOU 11 News reached out multiple times to Judge Hidalgo's office, but did not hear back.

The Texas Rangers and Harris County District Attorney's Office conducted the investigation.

“Prosecutors presented the evidence to a Harris County grand jury, which determined there was sufficient evidence for criminal charges. We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and apply the law equally to all; our work continues," Dane Schiller, spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said in a statement Tuesday.

Investigation into Harris County vaccine contract

As 11 News Investigates reported in March, the investigation centers around an $11 million COVID vaccine outreach contract that was awarded to Elevate Strategies in June 2021.

At issue is whether Hidalgo staffers gave Elevate Strategies LLC and its owner Felicity Pereyra insider information about the project weeks before a request for proposals was open to the public.

Staffers were said to also have worked to ensure another company didn’t win the contract, according to a search warrant.

Four companies ultimately applied for the project after the request for proposal became public in February.

The contract was awarded to Elevate Strategies in June 2021 but was later terminated in September 2021 due to the company's inexperience with public health outreach and alleged ties to local Democratic party officials.

The investigation into the staffers' involvement in the contract heated up on March 11 when the Texas Rangers and the Harris County District Attorney's Office served search warrants to the Harris County Administration Building.

Computers and phones of at least two of her staff members were seized at the time, according to sources.

Most recently, the Texas Rangers have looked into the Google accounts of six senior staff members of the Hidalgo's office, as well as the judge herself. Investigators seized a total of 14 Google files relating to the vaccine outreach contract.

KHOU legal analyst Carmen Roe says it appears this investigation is far from over.

"If I'm in her [Judge Hidalgo]'s office I'm shaking in my boots," said Roe. "This is not going to end well for anyone in that office who had anything to do with those contracts."

Reaction to indictments

Members of the Harris County Commissioners Court also criticized Hidalgo for failing to respond.

"When you have three staff members indicted in a single day you have to respond to that," said Pct. 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey.

Pct. 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle says the indictments are a sad day in Harris County.

"We don't know if there's a fire yet because there's no conviction yet, but there's certainly smoke with the indictments," Cagle said.

Statements from lawyers

Alex Triantaphyllis' attorney:

"We look forward to the upcoming court proceedings, which will shine a light on the fact that there has been no wrongdoing here. These charges against my client are unsupported by a full and objective review of the facts and the voluminous evidence in this case."

Aaron Dunn's attorney:

"Aaron Dunn is innocent. He has been an honest and dedicated public servant. He didn't share any information, he didn't commit any crime, and ultimately he will be vindicated."