Driver in custody after leading police on chase in HFD ambulance that was reported stolen

The chase ended on Greenbriar Drive and Rice Boulevard, which is in the Rice Village area.

HOUSTON — A chase involving a reported stolen ambulance came to an end Monday in the Rice Village area.

The Houston Fire Department said the ambulance was taken from Fire Station #17, which is just east of downtown along Navigation Boulevard. It's not known what time the ambulance was taken but the department tweeted about it at 1:36 p.m.

Air 11 spotted Houston police all across the city looking for the reported stolen ambulance. A few officers were even seen on Runnels Street searching nearby buildings and the railroad.

Police eventually caught up with the ambulance in the Rice Village area where the driver was leading them on a chase. Police used spike strips to slow the ambulance down.

The driver eventually got out of the ambulance on Greenbriar Drive and Rice Boulevard and started running. Police quickly caught up to him and put him in handcuffs.

CAUTION: @HoustonFire has received reports of Ambulance 17 stolen from #HFD Fire Station 17. @houstonpolice are currently in pursuit of the stolen ambulance. No further information. Stay tuned for updates. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/BUBvKCPj0u — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) February 6, 2023