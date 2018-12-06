HOUSTON – There is heartbreaking news out of Houston’s Fifth Ward overnight where six puppies died in a fire that is believed to have been intentionally set.

The fire broke out at a home on Green and Sydnor around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

A woman told authorities she left her home to go to the store, and it’s believed her cousin came over and then set fire to the home. She told authorities she and her cousin have not been getting along.

The woman told fire investigators she saw her cousin setting fire to the home as she was returning.

Initially, it was thought that all of the dogs had died in the fire, but one managed to survive.

Michelle Patrick held onto her dog, Mama tightly as she walked back to face the tough reality that her beloved pet was the sole survivor of the fire.

“I lost everything, everything,” Patrick said. This included Mama’s six puppies. “I just don’t understand, I just wish somebody would help me.”

Patrick’s heartbreak was captured when she wailed for her dogs early Tuesday, thinking none had made it out.

Except, one survived, Mama.

A KHOU 11 morning news crew actually found her covered in soot, and drenched in water while on scene, and watched as the parched canine got reunited with Patrick.

Patrick said she’s been down on her luck, but she’s fortunate to salvage what she can with Mama by her side.

“I stand strong, I’m a fighter,” she said.

Houston Arson is investigating the fire, they’re also looking for the suspected arsonist.

