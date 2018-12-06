HOUSTON – There is heartbreaking news out of Houston’s Fifth Ward overnight where six dogs died in a fire that is believed to have been intentionally set.

The fire broke out at a home on Green and Sydnor around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

A woman told authorities she left her home to go to the store, and it’s believed her cousin came over and then set fire to the home. She told authorities she and her cousin have not been getting along.

The woman told fire investigators she saw her cousin setting fire to the home as she was returning.

The woman’s six dogs died in the home, firefighters tell KHOU 11.

Arson investigators are now looking into the case. The cousin, whose name has not been released, was not yet in custody as of last check.

