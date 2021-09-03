Suspected drunken drivers crash into Houston fire trucks at separate scenes overnight

No serious injuries were reported in either incident. The investigations are ongoing.

HOUSTON — Two drivers were taken into custody after separate crashes on Houston freeways early Friday.

Both crashes happened shortly before 4 a.m.

Authorities said an HFD fire truck was blocking lanes due to an earlier incident in the southbound lanes of I-45 near Crosstimbers when a driver came along and crashed into the fire truck. That driver was taken into custody.

Another wreck was reported, just minutes later, along the Eastex Freeway at Crosstimbers. At that scene, an HFD engine was working a car fire and blocking a lane of traffic. A woman in a silver Kia slammed into the fire truck and was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI.