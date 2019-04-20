HOUSTON — Do you recognize this man?

Police said he is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he shot someone in a parking lot in the 10400 block of Richmond Ave back in January.

The suspect and the victim exchanged words in the parking lot and that’s when the suspect got out of his car and started chasing the victim, police said. He allegedly shot the victim in his foot and when the victim collapsed he continued to shoot him several more times.

The suspect drove away in a silver Honda CVR.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

The suspect is described as a black man that is approximately six feet tall. He is between 150 and 200 pounds, slim built and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweat pants during the shooting.

If you know this suspect or seen him around, please call 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may offer $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or charge of the suspect.

