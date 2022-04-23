Beloved store clerk shot, killed in the Heights

Dozens of neighbors who knew the clerk showed up at the scene. They told us the victim had worked at the store for nearly 20-years.

HOUSTON — A beloved store clerk from the Heights was shot and killed while at work on Saturday, according to the victim's coworkers.

The shooting happened at the corner of Airline Drive and Main Street.

Dozens of neighbors who knew the clerk showed up at the scene. They told us the victim had worked at the store for nearly 20-years.

One neighbor told KHOU 11 News the clerk was one of the nicest people he knew and was wlways willing to help with a smile, making sure everyone was safe.

Another worker from the store told KHOU 11 that two young men were arguing with the victim inside. They said the clerk chased the young men outside when the young men fired their guns, shooting and killing the clerk.

Investigators with @houstonpolice are on the scene of what appears to be a shooting in the Heights on N. Main & Airline. We see one body is covered with a white sheet and lots of evidence markings on the ground. We’re waiting for investigators to provide us with more info. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/i3poi2gDjY — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) April 23, 2022

Police said the suspects took off in a car, but were later pulled over and arrested near Little York.

Neighbors still can’t believe that someone would kill such a nice man. A man they described as peaceful and loving, always willing to help the community.

We're still waiting for official information from the Houston Police Department.