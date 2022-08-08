'It’s very violating and scary': Woman's purse stolen while unloading groceries at sister's home in The Heights

“It’s crazy that that’s a vulnerable situation that you’re put in, just putting your groceries away," the woman's sister told us.

HOUSTON, Texas — A Heights woman believes she and her sister were followed home from a shopping trip Saturday, only to have her sister’s purse stolen while they were unloading groceries.

It’s something we’ve all done.

“We just got a lot of groceries," the sister said.

A situation we’ve all been in.

“We did leave it unlocked during that time, of course, with unloading our groceries," she told us.

You go to the store, come home and unload your groceries, never expecting someone may be waiting for an opportunity.

“It’s crazy that that’s a vulnerable situation that you’re put in, just putting your groceries away."

The woman, who didn't want her name used, said she and her sister were at the grocery store Saturday, and then they stopped by the bakery.

They came home to unload and, in the few minutes they were inside, it happened.

“We quickly ran to the car, and her purse had been stolen," she said.

She believes they were followed home. In a neighbor's video, you can see a car pull up outside their home. A person who appears to be a woman slowly gets out of the passenger's side and walks toward the house where their car is parked.

The woman's hands are empty when she walks out of the frame. But when she walks back to her car, she’s holding a jacket.

The homeowner said her sister’s purse was under the jacket.

“It’s very violating and scary," she said.

The suspect went to a nearby store and spent about $700 in gift cards on her sister’s credit cards, according to the sister. She’s sharing what happened in hopes of protecting others from a similar fate.

“Just keep your head on a swivel, always be aware of your surroundings. Never let your guard down. Just don’t trust anything or anybody," she advised.