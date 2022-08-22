Suspect arrested in 2021 Heights road rage shooting of father and his 10-year-old son

HPD detectives had been looking for Tyric Davis for more than a year. He was identified as the suspect in the North Loop shooting last August.

HOUSTON — The suspected shooter in a 2021 road rage case in the Heights is finally in custody. Houston police had been looking for 23-year-old Tyric Davis since last August when he was charged with shooting a father and his young son.

The shooting happened on the North Loop 610 near Yale Street in February 2021. Emiliano Garcia, 40, and his 10-year-old son were injured when another driver opened fire on their vehicle.

Davis is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Here's what happened

Police said Davis refused to let Garcia's vehicle pass, then slowed down and slammed on his brakes. That's when Davis pulled up beside them and opened fire, Garcia told investigators. The two vehicles collided at some point.



Garcia drove to a nearby urgent care center on the service road where he and his son were treated for gunshot wounds.

Davis also exited to the service road but his vehicle broke down because of damage from the collision, according to HPD. He abandoned the car and took off on foot.

Davis was arrested on Aug. 20, 2022.

ARRESTED: Booking photo of Tyric Davis, 23, who was wanted and charged in a February 2021 shooting of a father and son in the 300 block of the 610 North Loop.



Road rage cases up this year

While road rage shootings are harder to track, TxDOT data shows road rage crashes are on the rise.

Between January and July of 2020, there were 166 road rage crashes. In 2021, that number jumped to 204. So far this year, there have already been 209.

DPS Lt. Craig Cummings said don’t engage with other drivers. Even a simple honk can set someone off.

If you’re caught in a road rage situation, make an immediate exit.