Predator who sexually assaulted woman in elevator of Heights H-E-B sentenced to 20 years

Florian Kroll, 33, also tried to sexually assault a 16-year-old girl walking home from school. “This is a predator who has a pattern of attacking and hurting women."

HOUSTON — The man who sexually assaulted a woman on an elevator at the Heights H-E-B in 2020 is going to prison.

Florian S. Kroll, 33, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired in 2020 before Kroll was charged so we blurred his face.

Kroll also pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault of a child because he tried to attack a 16-year-old girl as she walked home from school in north Houston. That happened on Jan. 15, 2020, the day before the Heights case.

“This is a predator who has a pattern of attacking and hurting women when he is free to roam,” Ogg said. “He has been sentenced to spend the next two decades behind bars, where he can no longer harm or victimize women.”

Florian will have to serve at least half of the 20-year sentence before he is eligible for parole. Since he pleaded guilty, he can't appeal the conviction or the prison sentence.

“This guilty plea puts the defendant in prison for many years and spares the victims the trauma of having to come to court to testify about their ordeals,” Assistant District Attorney Tiera Johnson-Williams said.

Kroll was convicted of indecent exposure with a child in an unrelated 2015 case and sentenced to two years in prison. At the time of his arrest in 2020, he had failed to register his address as a sex offender.

H-E-B victim shared her story

JulieAnna Collins shared her story with KHOU 11 News after her trip to the Heights grocery store turned into a nightmare.

"He approached me from behind and grabbed me from behind,” Collins said.

With help from another H-E-B customer, Collins fought back and broke free.

"And I started kicking the guy and hitting the guy in the head when he released me,” Collins told us.

She said the suspect got away on a white skateboard.

St. Pius X High School incident

After Kroll assaulted Conger, he headed north on North Shepherd to St. Pius X High School where a basketball game was underway.

Surveillance video showed him carrying a white skateboard and staff noticed he was acting "oddly."

"Once in the gymnasium, his behavior was noticed by our on-campus security and he was escorted from the building,” said St. Pius spokesperson Jacquelynn Conger.

He came back the next day around dismissal time.

"Once he did come back to the campus, we initiated a shelter-in-place.”

Students were escorted to their cars or only released to their parents but Kroll didn't give up.

"We’re aware that he approached a student off-campus, but we don’t know what happened,” Conger told us.