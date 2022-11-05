Key evidence will be allowed in capital murder trial of Megan Fieramusca

Attorneys for Magen Fieramusca tried to have key evidence obtained in Harris County thrown out. They lost.

AUSTIN, Texas — Attorneys for Magen Fieramusca, the woman accused of killing best friend Heidi Broussard and kidnapping her baby, lost a court battle Thursday in Austin.

They had asked the judge to throw out key evidence from a search in Harris County, where Fieramusca was arrested back in 2019. Attorneys claimed the evidence was illegally obtained when investigators entered the home without a search warrant.

Prosecutors argued that law enforcement had the right to enter the home because Broussard's baby daughter was possibly in danger. They said the home wasn't searched until warrants were signed.

Travis County state District Judge Selena Alvarenga denied the defense team's request. She ruled that Fieramusca voluntarily spoke with law enforcement at the home and understood her rights.

The date for her capital murder trial has not been set.

'I want this whole thing finished'

For Heidi's mother, Tammy Broussard, the wait for justice has been agonizing. She's watched one painful delay after another from her home in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

“I want this whole thing finished, to where my grandchildren are not asking what happened," she told KHOU 11 by phone. "I want my grandchildren not to have to linger in the dust of all this."

Broussard said she still can’t believe the woman charged with the murder was her daughter’s longtime friend.

“Heidi would want us to forgive her and release her, that’s my Heidi, but I would really want the chance to talk to her," Broussard said. “You came to our house, we loved you, you were welcomed into our home, and we cared for you, you know, what were you thinking to murder our daughter?"

The ultimate betrayal

It was a case that captivated Texas after Broussard and her infant daughter went missing in mid-December of 2019.

The mystery ended with a shocking twist when Fieramusca was arrested and charged with capital murder. The motive? Police say she wanted her best friend's baby and even pretended to be pregnant at the same time as Broussard.

According to court documents, Fieramusca had been plotting the crime for weeks.

The baby's father, Shane Carey, said Fieramusca drove to Austin the day after Margo was born. He said they gave her a key to their apartment but she never returned it. After returning to Harris County, she told them she'd also given birth to a baby girl, according to Carey.