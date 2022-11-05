Woman charged with best friend's murder, kidnapping her baby expected in court Thursday

Megan Fieramusca is expected in court for a 9:15 a.m. hearing Thursday morning in Austin. She's charged with the 2019 capital murder of Heidi Broussard.

AUSTIN, Texas — The woman charged with killing her best friend and kidnapping her baby is expected in court Thursday morning.

Megan Fieramusca has a hearing before a Travis County judge at 9:15 a.m. for the capital murder of Heidi Broussard.

“She always thought the best of everybody, she never saw anything bad of anybody, I’m telling you that’s the truth," said Tammy Broussard, speaking to KHOU 11 by phone from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

She said she can’t believe the woman charged with the murder was her daughter’s longtime friend.

“Heidi would want us to forgive her and release her, that’s my Heidi, but I would really want the chance to talk to her," said Broussard.

Megan Fieramusca was arrested in 2019. Investigators say she was found in a Houston home with Broussard’s baby and was pretending the child was hers. Broussard’s body was found in the trunk of a car parked outside.

“You came to our house, we loved you, you were welcomed into our home, and we cared for you, you know, what were you thinking to murder our daughter?" Tammy told KHOU 11.

Earlier this year, Fieramusca appeared in court in Austin, where investigators say the kidnapping took place. However, there’s still been no trial.

Her defense team argues law enforcement did not obtain a search warrant for the house in Houston before they went in. Law enforcement testified they entered out of concern for the baby but did not search the home until warrants were signed.

Ultimately, it’s an issue the judge will have to decide.

For Heidi's mom, watching from Louisiana, it’s been more than two years now of painful delays.