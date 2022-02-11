Victims asked to come forward after Hedwig Village officer accused of asking woman for sexual favor while on duty

Prosecutors believe there could be more victims and ask anyone who has a bad encounter with Richard Hernandez to come forward.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Hedwig Village police officer has been indicted for allegedly asking a woman for sexual favors during a traffic stop. Now, prosecutors believe there could be more victims.

Richard Hernandez, 37, has been indicted for official oppression, which in Texas means a public servant can't use their badge to mistreat, deny someone their rights or sexually harass an individual.

In July 2020, Hernandez reportedly pulled over a woman who was driving alone on a traffic stop. When he saw the woman had open warrants, he said he wouldn’t arrest her in exchange for sexual favors, said Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Smith of the Public Corruption Division.

The woman pretended to agree, and then once Hernandez stepped far enough from her vehicle, she got away, Smith said. She later reported the incident to police.

Prosecutors are asking anyone else who has had an encounter with Hernandez to come forward.

“We know that sexual predators who use a badge to coerce vulnerable people generally do it over and over again,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “We have to get the word out to possible victims to come forward and speak up. It’s not easy, but it’s necessary and important.”

Ogg stressed that victims should not let their immigration status or criminal history stop them from coming forward.

“We do not ask victims how they came to the United States,” she said. “We treat everyone equally when it comes to seeking justice.”

Hernandez faces up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine if convicted.

He has been fired from the department.