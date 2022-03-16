Search is on for hit-and-run driver who killed man in SW Houston last month

Investigators are searching for a dark-colored SUV with tinted windows that struck Hector Mateo on Feb. 15 at the intersection of Harwin Drive and Boone Road.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the community’s help finding the driver who was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in the Westchase area last month.

Investigators said the victim, 26-year-old Hector Emilio Mateo, was struck while crossing the street at the intersection of Boone Road and Harwin Drive.

His family is hoping for answers.

"We know that one day we will go, but not this way," Oscar Mateo, Hector Mateo's brother, said.

The crash happened on Feb. 15 at about 11:30 p.m. just blocks from where they live. Family members think Hector Mateo was walking to a nearby convenience store.

Oscar Mateo said he’s still trying to process the tragedy.

“It’s not even far away. He was just right there on the corner. ... That person didn't stop," Mateo said.

Authorities are searching for a dark-colored SUV with tinted windows that they said was seen fleeing the scene. Investigators said the car was speeding in the eastbound lanes of Harwin when he struck Hector Mateo.

“He dragged him to that side, to the light to over there in the middle,” Mateo said.

He said his brother is one of 12 children and most of their family lives in Guatemala.

Mateo said his brother came to the United States at the age of 21 to go to school and work.

"You have no idea. It’s just hard right now ... (on) my family, my mom, my brother," Mateo said.

He said he feels the pain every time he steps out their front door.

“That’s what we’re looking for: justice. And we need some information about that person. If anyone knows anything from that night," Mateo said.