Crime

Deputies respond to reports of active shooter at H-E-B in NW Harris County; suspect in custody

No injuries have been reported. Deputies said there is no current threat to the public.
Credit: Pct. 4 deputies

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an active shooter at H-E-B in northwest Harris County Tuesday.

This happened at the H-E-B on Louetta Road near Highway 249/Tomball Parkway.

Harris County and Pct. 4 deputies said this was an active shooter incident and the suspect was arrested.

No injuries were reported.

Just before 4:30 p.m., HCSO said there was no current threat to the public. 

People were asked to avoid the area while an investigation took place. 

This is a developing story. We will update this page once we know more.

