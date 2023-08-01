Deputies respond to reports of active shooter at H-E-B in NW Harris County; suspect in custody

No injuries have been reported. Deputies said there is no current threat to the public.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an active shooter at H-E-B in northwest Harris County Tuesday.

This happened at the H-E-B on Louetta Road near Highway 249/Tomball Parkway.

Harris County and Pct. 4 deputies said this was an active shooter incident and the suspect was arrested.

No injuries were reported.

Just before 4:30 p.m., HCSO said there was no current threat to the public.

People were asked to avoid the area while an investigation took place.

This is a developing story. We will update this page once we know more.

Preliminary information: HCSO District 1 deputies responded to an active shooter at an HEB located at 10919 Louetta Road. A suspect is detained. Unknown injuries at this time, and there is no current threat to the public. Please avoid the area. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/cO20Fmrqj2 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 1, 2023