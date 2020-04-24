He seriously injured a man with a machete during a heated argument in Webster, constables say

The initial search for Pita Faapito came up empty, but Precinct 8 constables eventually found him behind a Home Depot.

WEBSTER, Texas — A man accused of attacking another individual with a machete during an altercation Thursday in Webster has been arrested after a search that lasted several hours, according to the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office.

Pita Faapito, 38, was found behind a Home Depot in the 18200 block of the Gulf Freeway at 9:20 a.m. He is charged with aggravated assault involving a deadly weapon.

The constable's office said deputies were patrolling an area near El Dorado Boulevard and the Gulf Freeway when they were flagged down by a witness around 2:05 a.m.

The witness told officers Faapito and another man were arguing, and at some point, the suspect pulled out a machete and attacked the victim.

The victim was later found with serious wounds to his hands and legs. The officers called for backup and paramedics. They did an extensive search of the area but couldn't find Faapito.

The victim is in stable condition at the HCA Houston Clear Lake Hospital. Precinct 8 secured a warrant for Faapito's arrested after the victim identified him as his attacker.

Precinct 8 continued its search for several more hours, eventually capturing the suspect. Faapito has been taken to the Harris County Jail for booking, the constable's office said.