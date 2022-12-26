'He didn't deserve this' | Family of man found shot to death in north Houston wants answers

HOUSTON — Family members of a man found shot to death Friday in north Houston are looking for answers about his killing.
According to Houston police, Luis Casillas was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a business off the North Freeway near West Little York Road.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have yet to identify a suspect or a motive.
Casillas' family is devastated.
“He was a father, a son, a brother, an uncle,” Sandy Casillas, Luis’ sister, said “He didn’t deserve this."
Investigators said they're looking into the incident and hope to find surveillance video of the shooting.
Anyone with information on Luis Casillas' death is asked to call the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.