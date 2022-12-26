'He didn't deserve this' | Family of man found shot to death in north Houston wants answers

Luis Casillas died after being shot in a parking lot. Houston police haven't released a motive or any suspect information.

HOUSTON — Family members of a man found shot to death Friday in north Houston are looking for answers about his killing.

According to Houston police, Luis Casillas was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a business off the North Freeway near West Little York Road.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have yet to identify a suspect or a motive.

Casillas' family is devastated.

“He was a father, a son, a brother, an uncle,” Sandy Casillas, Luis’ sister, said “He didn’t deserve this."

Investigators said they're looking into the incident and hope to find surveillance video of the shooting.