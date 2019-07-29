HOUSTON — A 23-year-old man was arrested in the fatal shooting of a man outside of a north Houston convenience store from earlier this month.

Adolfo Angel Vasquez was taken into custody on Saturday and is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Julius B. Caesar, 35.

The fatal shooting happened around 8 p.m. on July 13 in the 13300 block of Northborough just west of the North Freeway.

At that time, Houston police responded to a call of a shooting at the location and found Caesar dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

Witnesses stated the victim had walked out of the convenience store and began arguing with another male in the parking lot.

Investigators say the suspect then shot Caesar several times and fled the scene in a tan, late-90s model GMC pickup truck with damage to the front bumper.

The alleged shooter was accompanied by two other males and a juvenile female.

On July 17, HPD released a still from surveillance video of the alleged shooter and the others who had accompanied him. Police later identified the man in the photo as Vasquez.

Police described the suspect as a heavy-set Hispanic male about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds, with black, shoulder-length hair and a beard

Vasquez appears to have changed his appearance since the shooting including cutting his long hair and shaving his mustache and beard.

Vasquez is being held on a $75,000 bond.

