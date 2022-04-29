HCSO: Woman found dead with gunshot wound inside of Humble home

Homicide investigators are on the scene of the home in the 20400 block of Canton Trace.

HUMBLE, Texas — A woman was found dead with a gunshot wound early Friday morning inside an Humble-area home, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened in the 20400 block of Canton Trace near FM 1960 and Lee Road.

The sheriff said Precinct 4 deputy constables responded to an incident at that location and found the woman dead inside the residence.

Homicide investigators are on the scene.

No other details have been released.

