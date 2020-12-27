HCSO: Woman found dead, possibly shot by husband at Spring home

SPRING, Texas — One woman is dead after she may have been shot by her husband Saturday evening in Spring.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies are responding to the scene in the 19500 block of Lockridge, near the North Freeway and East Cypresswood. He said it appears a man shot his wife who was found dead at the home.
Sheriff Gonzalez said the man was taken into custody. He said a child was also found at the home and was unharmed.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.