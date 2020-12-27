HCSO: Woman found dead, possibly shot by husband at Spring home

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appears a man shot his wife who was found dead at the home.

SPRING, Texas — One woman is dead after she may have been shot by her husband Saturday evening in Spring.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies are responding to the scene in the 19500 block of Lockridge, near the North Freeway and East Cypresswood. He said it appears a man shot his wife who was found dead at the home.

@Pct4Constable units were dispatched to the 19500 blk of Lockridge. Preliminary info: An adult male has possibly shot his wife. The female is deceased at the residence. The male has been detained. A child was found at the location unharmed. @HCSOTexas Investigators enroute. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 27, 2020

Sheriff Gonzalez said the man was taken into custody. He said a child was also found at the home and was unharmed.