HCSO: Woman charged with murder after fatally shooting her boyfriend; claims she felt threatened

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The woman who fatally shot her boyfriend during an alleged fight at a northwest Harris County home has been charged with murder, the sheriff's office confirms.
Jonie Sablatura, 43, is accused of fatally shooting Aaron Conner, 41 late Tuesday afternoon at a home on Kirwin Lane.
Deputies said Sablatura called 911 after she shot her boyfriend, requesting deputies come to the home.
"Sablatura claimed she felt threatened by Conner during a verbal argument and had retrieved a pistol before shooting Conner multiple times. The case was reviewed with the Harris County District Attorney's Office and a charge of murder was accepted against Sablatura."
Authorities on Tuesday said they found drugs in the house but didn't say what kind or how much.
