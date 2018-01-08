HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Court documents reveal horrifying new details in the death of Rebecca Suhrheinrich, a woman reported missing Monday after she didn't show up for work.

Her boyfriend, 46-year-old Jeffery Andre McDonald, has been charged with her murder.

McDonald was found early Wednesday in the middle of Lockwood. Investigators said he was taking his clothes off and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Jeffery Andre McDonald, b/m, 46 years of age, has been charged with the murder of Rebecca Suhrheinrich. She was missing since Friday. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family. Will provide update later this morning. #hounews pic.twitter.com/LJTO83mbFR — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 1, 2018

Once deputies ran his ID, they found the murder warrant for his arrest and took McDonald into custody.

Deputies found the partial remains of a body believed to be Suhrheinrich in Greens Bayou Tuesday.

According to court documents, evidence shows Suhrheinrich was probably dismembered inside her apartment in the 200 block of Dominion Park.

MORE: Body found in N. Harris County, could be missing woman

Breaking: I’m out with @HCSOTexas @houstonpolice are at West Hardy, South of Greens Road. The body of a deceased female has been discovered. Still preliminary, but possibly the body of Rebecca Suhrheinrich, 58 years, who was reported missing. #hounews pic.twitter.com/BWYMCfmPRx — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 31, 2018

Detectives found blood all over the floor, walls and furniture throughout the apartment, court documents show.

A neighbor told them she heard a woman in Suhrheinrich's apartment scream "Help me!" on the night of Thursday, July 26. A couple of hours later, she heard a loud noise from the apartment that sounded like "a body being thrown against the wall."

It's not clear why the neighbor didn't call police.

Investigators learned the victim had been dating McDonald, who also lived in the complex.

The neighbor told police she saw McDonald driving the victim's SUV the morning after she heard the scream and loud noise.

Detectives later found the vehicle in a tow lot. There was blood all over it, according to court documents.

Two days after Suhrheinrich was killed, McDonald's sister said he asked her for Clorox, Clorox wipes and latex gloves, according to court documents. She said he filled two water bottles with Clorox and became agitated when she asked why.

Later while giving him a ride, she said McDonald began banging on the car and demanded she let him out near Greens Bayou.

It was the same area where deputies would find the torso wrapped in a white sheet similar to the ones in the victim's apartment.

Investigators said they will interview McDonald extensively about what happened with Suhrheinrich while he is at the hospital.

© 2018 KHOU