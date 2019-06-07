HOUSTON — A teenager accused of selling drugs in the Willowbrook area was shot by a man who tried to rob him Friday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a group of teenagers were selling drugs out of a car when they were approached by two men. Both of the men pulled out guns and demanded the teens' money.

One of the robbers shot the teenage driver in the upper leg before being scared off by neighbors who heard the commotion.

The injured teen was taken to an emergency room in the 17600 block of Tomball Parkway.

Deputy Hazel with HCSO said the teen is lucky to be alive.

“They made some bad choices," Deputy Hazel said. "Put themselves in a situation they shouldn’t have been in to begin with.”

Investigators are processing the teen's vehicle for evidence.

The two robbers are still on the run. Deputies did not give a description of the suspects.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: