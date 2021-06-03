HCSO: Suspects arrested in nail salon shooting in Katy area

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has identified Joana Vara, 20, as the suspected shooter and she has been with aggravated assault.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects involved in a shooting at a nail salon are now in custody, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has identified Joana Vara, 20, as the suspected shooter and she has been with aggravated assault. She has been booked into the Harris County Jail.

The charge is in connection with a shooting on May 29 at a business located 21900 block of Katy Freeway.

Investigators said deputies responded to a call of shots fired at that location. When deputies arrived at the scene they found the 42-year-old male store owner had been shot by a woman who had already left the store.

Investigators said two women entered the store and were given a manicure and pedicure. Both were unhappy with the price of the services and were arguing with the owner. The suspect paid and left the store, the other woman began again to argue with the owner.

The suspect then re-entered the store and again was arguing with the owner, investigators said. The owner attempted to push the woman from the store. She then shot the owner with a handgun, and both women drove away in a burnt orange colored Ford Fusion.

Investigators said they recovered the suspect’s phone at the scene.