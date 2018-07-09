HOUSTON — The man who authorities say escaped from the downtown Houston courthouse Thursday was arrested a day later at a home in north Harris County, the sheriff's office said.

Jaquaylyn Momon, 21, was under arrest for aggravated assault was at the Harris County Civil Courthouse when he escaped, according to deputies. The Houston Police Department reported his arrest later in the day, but officers actually arrested the wrong person.

Momon was captured by members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, which includes the HCSO. He was arrested at a home in the 21800 block of N. Werrington Way, near Westfield.

BREAKING: Members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, which includes HCSO, have just captured Jaqualyn Momon w/o incident at a home in the 21800 block of N. Werrington Way. He is a felony suspect who fled the courthouse Thursday after being ordered arrested. #hounews pic.twitter.com/Kk9uB7dYYl — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 7, 2018

