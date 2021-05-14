HCSO takes away sports cars and pickup trucks, says stop the 'takeovers and illegal street racing'

"We will not stop enforcing the law. Great job team," Houston-area deputies tweeted Friday morning.

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff's Office's Vehicular Crimes Division announced another street racing and parking lot takeover bust early Friday.

They said it's the second night in a row they've busted drivers for allegedly breaking the law.

HCSO tweeted these busts happened in Division 1 on Wednesday night, which is the Spring and Cypresswood area. Thursday night's bust happened in Division 2, which is the Humble area.

The shared a photo of multiple sports cars and pickup trucks getting towed away.

The Traffic Crimes Unit has been busy. Last night they were in D2, the night before they were in D1. Please stop the dangerous parking lot takeovers and illegal street racing. We will not stop enforcing the law. Great job team. @HCSO_D2Patrol @HCSO_PSSB @HCSOTexas @HCSO_D1Patrol pic.twitter.com/fj28yHOa0K — HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division (@HCSO_VCD) May 14, 2021

HCSO has been cracking down again on street racing and parking lot gatherings since late last year. In one night alone in December they had dozens of arrests and took away many vehicles, including a Lamborghini.

Our crack down on illegal racing continues. Like Ricky Bobby, I know some of you "just wanna go fast". Trust me. I get it. But there's a right way to do it. And there's a wrong way that's likely to land you in jail and your expensive muscle car at the impound yard. #HouNews #lesm https://t.co/WvXRI2ObWS — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 19, 2021