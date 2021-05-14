HCSO takes away sports cars and pickup trucks, says stop the 'takeovers and illegal street racing'

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff's Office's Vehicular Crimes Division announced another street racing and parking lot takeover bust early Friday.
They said it's the second night in a row they've busted drivers for allegedly breaking the law.
HCSO tweeted these busts happened in Division 1 on Wednesday night, which is the Spring and Cypresswood area. Thursday night's bust happened in Division 2, which is the Humble area.
The shared a photo of multiple sports cars and pickup trucks getting towed away.
HCSO has been cracking down again on street racing and parking lot gatherings since late last year. In one night alone in December they had dozens of arrests and took away many vehicles, including a Lamborghini.
Authorities said street racing has gotten worse during the pandemic as people bored at home look to get out of the house. During last year's "stay at home" mandate, the freeways were wide open.