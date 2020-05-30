Innocent man hit by stray bullet when fight erupts at night club in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — A man was shot by a stray bullet Saturday morning when a fight broke out inside a night club in northeast Houston.
Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to Ariana's Honky Tonk in the 1300 block of Homestead Road at 1:30 a.m.
Deputies said at least four people got into a fight inside the night club, and at some point, on person pulled out a gun and fired several times.
The victim was playing pool on the opposite side of the club when he was struck in the lower body, investigators said. He was taken to Kingwood Medical Center and is expected to be OK.
"He was alert and on social media when he left," Capt. J. Sharron said. "He wasn't a part of the fight. He was just playing pool."
The alleged shooter left the bar before deputies arrived. Sharron said investigators are interviewing the bartenders and patrons who remained at the scene.
Right now, they're trying to identify the alleged gunman.
OTHER POPULAR STORIES ON KHOU
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.