Jeremiah Williams was arrested in September for allegedly attacking two women who were jogging in a west Harris County park.

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff's Office has identified and charged the inmate accused of attacking an HCSO sergeant at the Baker Street Jail Monday.

Two new charges of sexual assault were filed against 27-year-old Jeremiah Williams, according to HCSO.

They say Williams also beat the deputy who is recovering from her injuries after being treated at a local hospital. She was attacked in an administrative office of the jail facility.

"I’m devastated to think of the pain she endured, and I’m committed to supporting a thorough investigation that brings her justice," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet Monday.

A 45-year-old woman told deputies she was running along a trail in the 16500 block of Smithstone Drive in the Copperfield area on Sept. 7 around 8 p.m. when she was struck in the back of the head. The suspect allegedly punched her again in the face and body as the woman fell. That's when he sexually assaulted her, deputies said.

A 27-year-old woman was jogging in the same park a short time later when Williams also allegedly ran up behind her and tackled her to the ground. He placed his hand over her mouth and nose, and the woman kicked and fought him off.

Williams ran off but was later found by deputies in the 6300 block of Bowtrail, not far from the park. He was arrested with the help of Precinct 5 deputies.

At the time, his bond was set at $145,000.