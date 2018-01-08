HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A second suspect has been arrested in the killing of a father who saved his 16-year-old neighbor from an armed robbery last week.

Homicide investigators in Harris County arrested 19-year-old Gilbert Gomez Jr. for capital murder in the July 28 death of Moyses Arreguin. They say Gomez is believed to be the driver of the vehicle involved in the robbery and killing.

A 15-year-old was also charged in connection to Arreguin's death. There could be more arrests.

Correction: Capital murder suspect is GILBERT Gomez Jr. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 1, 2018

Arreguin, 28, witnessed the robbery from his home on West Hardy Road and Ranch View Trail. According to his wife, he grabbed a bat and immediately ran two houses over to protect the 16-year-old.

Neighbors who witnessed the incident said Arreguin was able to hit one of the two suspects, allowing time for the teen to escape. The suspects then fired a gun, striking Arreguin twice, according to Harris County Sheriff's deputies.

