CROSBY, Texas – Deputies are searching for a group of suspects after a robbery attempt a Kroger’s in the Crosby area Tuesday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, five to six male suspects entered the stored located on Kennings Road, off FM 2100 just north of Highway 90.

Details are limited at this time. Deputies said the suspects entered the store at about 9:17 a.m.

There are no details on what they took or targeted.

The suspects fled in a red van, which was later found abandoned at the Crosby Meadows Apartment, located in the 300 block of Krenek Road.

