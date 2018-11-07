KATY, Texas - Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office released a photo Wednesday of a vehicle they believe was involved in a shooting that injured a woman at a Katy car wash.

Deputies say the 39-year-old woman was shot while driving into the car wash Tuesday on South Mason Road near Kingsland Boulevard.

According to deputies, the woman was shot in the arm through her driver’s side window. The woman told investigators she was not involved in a road rage incident before the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact HCSO at (713) 274-9210. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Tips may be submitted by phone at (713) 222-TIPS (8477), via text with the message TIP610 plus the tip to CRIMES (274637) or online.

