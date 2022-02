The incident is under investigation at a mobile home park, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A possible murder-suicide is under investigation in east Harris County, according to the Harris County Sherriff's Office.

The incident happened at a mobile home park in the 5500 block of Crosby Freeway, Sherriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies haven't said what led up to the incident or released any information on the potential victims.

Investigators are on the scene and we'll have more details on this story as it develops.