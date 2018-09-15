CYPRESS, Texas - Deputies said a man stabbed several family members at a home in northwest Harris County Saturday morning.
The incident happened at the 21000 block of Calico Peak Way.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said two people were taken to the hospital by life flight. One has life-threatening injuries.
Deputies told KHOU 11 that the suspect is 23 years old. He allegedly stabbed his aunt and her sister.
The male suspect has been detained.
Investigators are en route to the scene.
