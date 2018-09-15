CYPRESS, Texas - Deputies said a man stabbed several family members at a home in northwest Harris County Saturday morning.

The incident happened at the 21000 block of Calico Peak Way.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said two people were taken to the hospital by life flight. One has life-threatening injuries.

@HCSOTexas Deputies In NW Harris County, responded to an in-progress call at 21000 blk of Calico Peak Way. Preliminary info: adult male stabbed several family members. 2 life-flighted, 1 w life-threatening injuries. Male is detained. Investigators enroute. #hounews pic.twitter.com/mgaQW0QgWz — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 15, 2018

Deputies told KHOU 11 that the suspect is 23 years old. He allegedly stabbed his aunt and her sister.

MORE: Sources tell me the aunt of the 23-year-old that @HCSOTexas deputies have detained called 911 and told dispatchers the man stabbed her, and her sister. I'm working to confirm if that is the man's mother or another aunt. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/4HAY6B3AAN — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) September 15, 2018

The male suspect has been detained.

Investigators are en route to the scene.

This is a developing story.

