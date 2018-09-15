CYPRESS, Texas - Deputies said a 23-year-old man stabbed three family members at a home in northwest Harris County Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the 21000 block of Calico Peak Way.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said two people were taken to the hospital by life flight. One person is in serious but critical condition, and the other is in serious condition. The third victim has non life-threatening injuries.

21001 Pricewood Manor Ct 23 year old Male stabbed three family members in home. Two victims were life flighted one in serious but critical condition one in serious condition. One victim with non-life-threatening, male has been detained. HCSO Adult Crimes unit are on scene. pic.twitter.com/XgILUF06ED — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 15, 2018

@HCSOTexas Deputies In NW Harris County, responded to an in-progress call at 21000 blk of Calico Peak Way. Preliminary info: adult male stabbed several family members. 2 life-flighted, 1 w life-threatening injuries. Male is detained. Investigators enroute. #hounews pic.twitter.com/mgaQW0QgWz — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 15, 2018

A source said the man stabbed his aunt and her sister.

MORE: Sources tell me the aunt of the 23-year-old that @HCSOTexas deputies have detained called 911 and told dispatchers the man stabbed her, and her sister. I'm working to confirm if that is the man's mother or another aunt. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/4HAY6B3AAN — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) September 15, 2018

The suspect has been detained, said deputies.

Investigators are en route to the scene.

