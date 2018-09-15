CYPRESS, Texas - Deputies said a 23-year-old man stabbed three family members at a home in northwest Harris County Saturday morning.
The incident happened in the 21000 block of Calico Peak Way.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said two people were taken to the hospital by life flight. One person is in serious but critical condition, and the other is in serious condition. The third victim has non life-threatening injuries.
A source said the man stabbed his aunt and her sister.
The suspect has been detained, said deputies.
Investigators are en route to the scene.
We have a crew also en route.
This is a developing story.
© 2018 KHOU