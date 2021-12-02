HCSO: Man stabbed to death by ex-girlfriend after he assaulted her

Deputies said the woman is being called a suspect in this stabbing but no charges have been filed.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was stabbed to death by his ex-girlfriend Friday after he assaulted her, according to Harris County Sheriff's deputies.

Deputies were told about the alleged assault at around midnight. While responding to the scene in the 1100 block of Progresso Drive, deputies were told by dispatch that someone inside the home had been stabbed.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds lying on the floor. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The man's ex-girlfriend was detained. She told deputies that she was being assaulted and claimed there was a protective order in place against the man.

Several children were inside the home during the incident. They are being interviewed by investigators so they can figure out what exactly happened.

