HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One man was in the hospital and a suspect was in custody after a stabbing at a gas station early Sunday, Harris County deputies said.

Captain J. Shannon said the crime happened at about 1 a.m. along 1214 N Belt E, south of Humble.

Deputies responded to reports of a stabbing and found the wounded victim near the gas station. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies found the suspect and learned that the individual felt “disrespected” because the victim was relieving himself on the fence near the store. The attacker stabbed the victim multiple times in the back, deputies said.

At this time the suspect’s name has not been released.

