HCSO: Man shot, killed during altercation with game room security guard

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death after investigators say he had an altercation with a game room security guard Saturday night in northeast Houston.
Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded about 11:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Normandy Street near the East Freeway.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene when deputies arrived.
It's still unclear whether the man was a game room patron or just someone in the shopping center parking lot, according to HCSO Sgt. Jason Brown.
Brown said officers have confiscated the security guard's gun. He added that a handgun was found on the deceased man, but investigators don't know if it was a factor in the altercation.
Deputies are collecting statements from the security guard, who Brown said is cooperating with the investigation, and several other witnesses.
"Once we get a complete picture of what went on out here with the security guard statement as well as several other witness statements, we'll make a determination on whether or not any charges are going to be filed with the Harris County District Attorney's Office," Brown said.