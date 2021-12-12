HCSO: Man shot, killed during altercation with game room security guard

Harris County deputies are collecting statements from the security guard and several other witnesses.

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death after investigators say he had an altercation with a game room security guard Saturday night in northeast Houston.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene when deputies arrived.

It's still unclear whether the man was a game room patron or just someone in the shopping center parking lot, according to HCSO Sgt. Jason Brown.

Sgt J. Brown gives update on a shooting which occurred in the 700 blk of Normandy Street. HCSO East District pic.twitter.com/8nU8RDEaGG — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 12, 2021

Brown said officers have confiscated the security guard's gun. He added that a handgun was found on the deceased man, but investigators don't know if it was a factor in the altercation.

Deputies are collecting statements from the security guard, who Brown said is cooperating with the investigation, and several other witnesses.