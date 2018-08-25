HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a northwest Harris County apartment complex Saturday morning.
The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the 17400 block of Red Oak Drive.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about shots fired and when they arrived on scene they found a man dead.
Deputies are trying to figure out why the shooting took place. There are no suspects in custody at this time.
