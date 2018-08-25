HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a northwest Harris County apartment complex Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the 17400 block of Red Oak Drive.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about shots fired and when they arrived on scene they found a man dead.

@HCSOTexas is investigating a murder at an apartment complex located at 17417 Red Oak (North Fwy/1960 area). The deceased person sustained gunshot wounds. Several males possibly fled the apartment unit in unknown vehicles. pic.twitter.com/iAKcqDKtvI — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 25, 2018

Deputies are trying to figure out why the shooting took place. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

This is a developing story.

