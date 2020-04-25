HCSO: Man shoots his mother to death during argument in SE Harris Co.

A 37-year-old woman is dead after deputies said her 20-year-old son shot her to death during an argument inside of their home.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 20-year-old man was taken into custody overnight Saturday after allegedly shooting his mother to death at their home in southeast Harris County.

This happened at about 12:25 a.m. in the 10100 block of Sagedale Drive.

Harris County deputies said before the mother was shot to death the two were having an argument. During the middle of the argument, the man went to his car to get a handgun, walked back inside of the home and the shot his mother several times. She died on scene.

The man was taken into custody after 911 was called.

Deputies said other people lived at the home and may have witnessed the shooting. They are currently being interviewed.

Harris County homicide detectives are investigating.

Check back for updates.

