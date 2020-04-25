HCSO: Man shoots his mother to death during argument in SE Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 20-year-old man was taken into custody overnight Saturday after allegedly shooting his mother to death at their home in southeast Harris County.
This happened at about 12:25 a.m. in the 10100 block of Sagedale Drive.
Harris County deputies said before the mother was shot to death the two were having an argument. During the middle of the argument, the man went to his car to get a handgun, walked back inside of the home and the shot his mother several times. She died on scene.
The man was taken into custody after 911 was called.
Deputies said other people lived at the home and may have witnessed the shooting. They are currently being interviewed.
Harris County homicide detectives are investigating.
Check back for updates.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.