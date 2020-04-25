HCSO: Man shoots his mother to death after argument in SE Harris Co.

A 37-year-old woman is dead after deputies said her 20-year-old son shot her to death after an argument inside of their home.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 20-year-old man was taken into custody overnight Saturday after allegedly shooting his mother to death at their home in southeast Harris County.

This happened at about 12:25 a.m. in the 10100 block of Sagedale Drive.

Harris County deputies said before the deadly shooting the two got into some sort of argument.

After the argument, the man, later identified as Jacob McMurrough, went to his car to get a handgun, walked back inside of the home and shot his mother several times, according to deputies. She died on scene.

McMurrough was taken into custody after 911 was called.

Deputies said other people were inside of the home and may have witnessed the shooting. They are currently being interviewed.

The mother has not been identified.

Harris County homicide detectives are investigating.

Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna