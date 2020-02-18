HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are looking for the man who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County early Tuesday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office was called to the 11800 block of Grant Road, east of Cypress, at about 2:20 a.m.

Deputies found a wounded female and requested Life Flight, but the helicopter was unable to respond due to poor visibility. The woman was taken to the hospital as the search got underway for the person who shot her.

The sheriff said the woman's ex-boyfriend apparently shot her twice during an altercation. The suspect then fled in a white Jeep.

A better description of the suspect and the Jeep was not immediately released, however.

Deputies are also investigating the events leading up to the shooting, which happened on an outdoor balcony.

At the scene, they found clothing and other items dumped on the lawn outside the apartment.

At last check the victim was in critical condition.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Anyone with information that could help deputies should call 713-221-6000.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter