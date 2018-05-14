HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement officers are working to apprehend a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in the Katy-area Monday morning.
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, they are working with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office after the suspect was found barricaded in a home located in the 2400 block of Katy-Flewellen.
SWAT is en route to the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
HCSO deputies said they responded just after 4:30 a.m. to a call of domestic dispute at an apartment complex located in the 21100 block of Kingsland Boulevard.
Deputies found a woman dead at the apartment complex from a gunshot wound.
