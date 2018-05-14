HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement officers are working to apprehend a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in the Katy-area Monday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, they are working with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office after the suspect was found barricaded in a home located in the 2400 block of Katy-Flewellen.

Incident: Our SWAT en route for a barricaded subject 2425 Katy-Flewellen. As this is the time for kids to be heading out, @katyisdpolice advised. pic.twitter.com/EKaDEkBW8C — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) May 14, 2018

SWAT is en route to the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

We are working with @FBCSO to apprehend a man connected with this morning's fatal shooting of a woman in the 21100 block of Kingsland in Katy. The man is barricaded in a home in the 2400 block of Katy-Flewellen. Please avoid area. PIO is en route. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/QynKQ0MnbO — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 14, 2018

HCSO deputies said they responded just after 4:30 a.m. to a call of domestic dispute at an apartment complex located in the 21100 block of Kingsland Boulevard.

Right now, I’m told a man supposedly called his sister to say that he killed his wife and was coming to the Willow Lake apartments to kill himself. @FBCSO has been on scene all morning, SWAT team just pulled in with a tank #khou11 pic.twitter.com/rxRc35eMmQ — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) May 14, 2018

Deputies found a woman dead at the apartment complex from a gunshot wound.

