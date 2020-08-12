HCSO: Man arrested in fatal road rage shooting east of downtown

According to HCSO, witnesses said the victim – a man between 35 and 40 years old – was stopped at the intersection when a black Dodge Charger pulled up and two people – a man and woman – got out. According to witnesses, the woman was screaming that the man in the pickup hit their car. When the light turned green, the pickup truck driver took off and when he did, the man who had been in the car pulled out a gun and fired several shots into the cab of the truck.