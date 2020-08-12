HCSO: Man arrested in fatal road rage shooting east of downtown

HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting another man during an apparent road rage shooting east of downtown Houston.
Deputies arrested Davion Potts, 21, on Tuesday for the incident that happened last Friday afternoon in the 12800 block of North Houston Rosslyn Road near Bammel North Houston.
According to HCSO, witnesses said the victim – a man between 35 and 40 years old – was stopped at the intersection when a black Dodge Charger pulled up and two people – a man and woman – got out. According to witnesses, the woman was screaming that the man in the pickup hit their car. When the light turned green, the pickup truck driver took off and when he did, the man who had been in the car pulled out a gun and fired several shots into the cab of the truck.
The pickup truck driver was shot in the head and crashed. The man and woman drove off north on Bammel North Houston. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.
HCSO confirmed a woman and three children were also in the pickup truck. They were taken to the hospital as well for treatment of minor injuries.