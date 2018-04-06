HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers are hoping someone in the public will recognize the man accused of shooting another man at a bar in mid-May.

The crime happened in the 13000 block of Homestead Road.

The sheriff’s office says it was May 13 when the suspect entered the bar and purchased two beers. He then approached the victim, who was sitting next to several people, and then shot him in the head at close range.

The suspect fled the location in a 2002 gray Ford Explorer. The victim sustained severe injuries during the assault.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

