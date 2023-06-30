HCSO detention officer charged with capital murder; 3 others wanted

Jarrell Wheeler, 21, is in custody. HPD is still looking for three others charged in the May 18 shooting: Jamal Brown, Quitiana Taylor and Mariah Green.

HOUSTON — A Harris County Sheriff's Office detention officer is behind bars and charged with capital murder.

The Houston Police Department confirmed that Jarrell Tavon Wheeler, 21, was arrested Thursday in connection with the May 18 shooting death of Otis Parker Jr., 35.

Wheeler is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His bonds were set at $250,000 on the capital murder charge and $100,000 on the other charge.

Wheeler was relieved of duty, according to HCSO.

HPD is still looking for three others who are also charged with capital murder: 21-year-old Jamal Brown, aka BAM, Quitiana Taylor, 21, and Mariah Green, 23.

The victim was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Selinsky Road in southeast Houston. He was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said the vehicle appeared to have been involved in a crash but a female passenger wasn't hurt.

About a week later, HPD released photos of Brown and Taylor and identified them as "persons of interest" in the case. They released a photo of Taylor running barefoot.

This week, they released a similar photo of Green. It's not clear if the photos were from the night of the shooting.

On June 27, all four suspects were charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police believe robbery was the motive.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brown, Taylor or Green, or with other information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

ARRESTED: Jarrell Tavon Wheeler, 21, is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in this shooting.



More info: https://t.co/VPaxqJguDO



(2/2) #HouNews pic.twitter.com/qNr9k6DUCn — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 30, 2023

WANTED: Jamal Ray Brown, 21, Quitiana Rene Taylor, 21, and Mariah Corinthian Green, 23, are charged with capital murder & aggravated assault in the deadly shooting of a man at 5901 Selinsky Road on May 18.



Tips: HPD Homicide (713-308-3600) or @CrimeStopHOU (713-222-TIPS).

(1/2) https://t.co/B3zsvkZAQL pic.twitter.com/Af8Wl7YQir — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 30, 2023