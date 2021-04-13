HCSO investigating deadly shooting at apartments near Katy

The victim's body was found by witnesses while officers were en route to the Terra at Park Row Apartments, deputies said.

HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a man Tuesday at an apartment complex near the Katy area.

Deputies responded to a shooting call at the Terra at Park Row Apartments at 4:50 a.m.

While headed to the scene, officers received a call that a man's body had been found on the ground between two cars.

Investigators said he had been shot at least once. He was declared dead at the scene when paramedics arrived.

It's still unclear what lead to the shooting. Currently, investigators said they're speaking with witnesses and searching for any evidence that could lead them to the possible suspects.

If you have any information that can help in solving this case, please call HCSO homicide investigators at 713-221-6000 or Crimes Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.