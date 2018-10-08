HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 25-year-old homeowner was shot to death during home invasion at northeast Harris County home overnight.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when several masked male suspects barged into a home in the 1100 block of United. The intruders shot the homeowner and held his girlfriend at gunpoint while they ransacked the home.

Investigators said it is not clear what the intruders were looking for and what they took from the home. They fled the scene in an unknown type of vehicle.

The girlfriend was transported to a local hospital to be checked out.

Investigators said they do not think the home invasion was random, and that the couple was targeted.

A description of the suspects have not been released yet.

