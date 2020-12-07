HCSO: Intoxicated suspect fires shots at neighbor's home, deputies in NW Harris Co.

Harris County deputies said there was a standoff, but the suspect surrendered quickly.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office said an intoxicated suspect fired shots at deputies overnight Sunday before locking himself inside his home.

This happened at about 12:45 a.m. in the 11500 block of Lennington Lane in northwest Harris County.

HCSO said there were reports of gunshots coming from a house and when deputies arrived on scene, a suspect fired at them and then ran back inside.

Fortunately, no deputies were injured.

There was a short standoff before the suspect finally surrendered. The suspect also told deputies where they can find his gun, which was recovered on scene.

After further investigation, deputies learned the suspect may have been intoxicated and fired at least two shots at the house behind his before deputies arrived. Several shell casings were found on scene.

