HCSO: Infant safe after father fatally shot at apartment complex

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 10-month old baby is safe after an exchange of gunfire led to the death of the child’s father Tuesday night.

This happened just before 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Aeropark Drive in north Harris County.

Harris County deputies said they responded at that time to a call of a shooting and found the father with a gunshot wound outside in the parking lot of the complex.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the mother of the child and her brother, who was also wounded, were present at the time of the shooting.

The mother and her brother left the scene with the child but were later located and brought back to the scene. The brother was treated for his gunshot wound.

Deputies said they are treating them as witnesses, and they are cooperating with the investigation. It is not clear at this time who the shooter was.

The child was uninjured and is safe in the custody of relatives.

The investigating is still ongoing.

