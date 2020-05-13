HCSO: Infant safe after father fatally shot at apartment complex

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 10-month old baby is safe after an exchange of gunfire led to the death of the child’s father Tuesday night.
This happened just before 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Aeropark Drive in north Harris County.
Harris County deputies said they responded at that time to a call of a shooting and found the father with a gunshot wound outside in the parking lot of the complex.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators said the mother of the child and her brother, who was also wounded, were present at the time of the shooting.
The mother and her brother left the scene with the child but were later located and brought back to the scene. The brother was treated for his gunshot wound.
Deputies said they are treating them as witnesses, and they are cooperating with the investigation. It is not clear at this time who the shooter was.
The child was uninjured and is safe in the custody of relatives.
The investigating is still ongoing.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.