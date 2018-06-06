HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A girl was safely removed from a home after she was believed to be held at knifepoint during a SWAT standoff at an Atascocita home.

The scene is on Kacey Lane Court in Atascocita. The standoff started just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

HAPPY ENDING - 5 year old safe after being held hostage by her older brother for hours in an Atascocita home, suspect is in custody #khou11 — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) June 6, 2018

Shortly after 5 a.m. the 20-year-old suspect, who was holding his 5-year-old sister hostage, was also taken into custody.

Deputies said it all started at 8:30 p.m. when the family called the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office saying that the suspect had been threatening suicide by cop and cutting himself.

However, when deputies arrived at the home, which belongs to the suspect’s mother, the man fled the scene.

The suspect later returned at 12:30 a.m. and kicked the door down and barricaded himself with his little sister inside of a room, deputies said.

Authorities said there were others in that home as well when the suspect returned, but everyone was able to make it out except for that child.

Deputies aid the little girl exited the home on her own around 5 a.m. and appears to be OK.

HCSO said they are using robots to scan the home, but were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident.

They said he is originally from Detroit and that he had been back in the area for about three to four weeks.

His mother said he is easily agitated. However, she said there has been no diagnosis of mental illness.

